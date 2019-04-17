Don’t let mosquitoes ruin your trip, Amazon has Thermacell repellent gear from $16 (Up to 30% off)

- Apr. 17th 2019 8:03 am ET

30% off From $16
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Thermacell mosquito repellent products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries a 4+ star rating. One standout here is the Thermacell Scout Mosquito Repellent Camp Lantern for $25.01. Regularly closer to $34, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2018 on Amazon and the best we can find. It goes for $40 direct from Thermacell, for comparison. Ideal for your next camping trip or nature adventure, this model offers a 15-foot mosquito protection zone using no open flames. It also doubles as a 220-lumen LED lantern and has a built-in hanging hook. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More deals below.

However, if you’re looking for something more portable, you’ll also find the Thermacell MR150 Portable Mosquito Repeller in the sale from $16.32. Regularly $22 or so, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. Consider using your savings on some Thermacall repellent refill packs starting from under $7 Prime shipped.

Thermacell Scout Mosquito Repellent Camp Lantern:

  • Effectively Repels Mosquitoes — Offering a 15-foot protection zone without DEET, sprays, lotions or smoky candles; no longer spray chemicals onto skin; scent-free, no open flame, no mess
  • Clean and Easy to Use — The heat activated mat silently releases repellent into the air with no open flame for an inviting campsite; the repellent is modeled after one found in chrysanthemums

