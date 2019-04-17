PlayStation Classic doesn’t skimp w/ 20 games and two controllers at $35 shipped

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Classic for $34.80 shipped when coupon code GAMER5 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $5+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. One of my friends recently bought this console and brought it over to play last night. It’s a perfect way to embrace nostalgia and show off the games you grew up with. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. You can learn more about PlayStation Classic from our hands-on review.

If you’re not liking the idea of using a wired controller, grab 8Bitdo’s Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for $20. Not only will it work with PlayStation Classic, you’ll also be able to pair non-traditional controllers with Switch, Raspberry Pi, and more.

Sony PlayStation Classic features:

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!