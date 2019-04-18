Start streaming w/ 1-month of Philo’s service for FREE if you’re a new member (Up to $20 value)

Groupon is offering one month of Philo Streaming for FREE when you’re a new subscriber. Also at LivingSocial. Generally, new members will only get one week of trial service before having to fully subscribe. Philo offers cornerstone content like A&E, AMC, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nickelodeon, Food Network, DIY, and others. If you don’t yet have a streaming media player, Philo works with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, or Android TV.

Philo features:

  • Choice of 44 channels for only $16 a month, or 57 channels for only $20 a month
  • Watch your favorite shows like The Walking DeadLove and Hip HopLive PDWhen Calls the Heart, and Spongebob Squarepants
  • Connects to Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Play, plus phones and computers
  • Subscribers get full access live and on-demand streaming and unlimited DVR storage

