Start streaming w/ 1-month of Philo’s service for FREE if you’re a new member (Up to $20 value)

Groupon is offering one month of Philo Streaming for FREE when you’re a new subscriber. Also at LivingSocial. Generally, new members will only get one week of trial service before having to fully subscribe. Philo offers cornerstone content like A&E, AMC, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nickelodeon, Food Network, DIY, and others. If you don’t yet have a streaming media player, Philo works with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, or Android TV.
Philo features:
- Choice of 44 channels for only $16 a month, or 57 channels for only $20 a month
- Watch your favorite shows like The Walking Dead, Love and Hip Hop, Live PD, When Calls the Heart, and Spongebob Squarepants
- Connects to Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Play, plus phones and computers
- Subscribers get full access live and on-demand streaming and unlimited DVR storage
