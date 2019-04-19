Amazon offers Prime members magazine subs for $1: Wired, GQ, Vanity Fair, many more

Amazon is offering its Prime members a number of best-selling magazines with 4-month print subscriptions for $0.99. There is nearly 50 different subscriptions to choose from, most of which go for $10-$25 annually. You’ll want to cancel any subscription, as it will auto-renew. Head over to your subscription hub to manage which titles you want to stop after the initial trial. Hit the jump for our top picks.
Our favorite deals from Amazon’s magazine sale include:
Terms and Conditions:
From April 7th through April 23rd, Prime members are eligible to receive a 4-month subscription for $0.99 on any participating print magazine. Your 4-month subscription will automatically renew for 1 year at the lowest renewal price then available to Amazon.com customers. So you don’t miss an issue, we will charge your credit card a little over a month before your 4-month subscription ends (don’t worry, if you cancel your subscription before the end of the 4-month subscription period you will receive a full refund). This offer is limited to new subscribers only. If you have an existing subscription to any participating magazine, please feel free to choose from any of the other magazines available in the promotion. Magazines are subject to availability and while supplies last.
