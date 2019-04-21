Read Marie Kondo’s best-selling ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’ on Kindle for $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a Kindle eBook of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo for $2.99. Normally selling for $17, that’s good for an over 80% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This eBook will become a permanent addition to your Kindle library. If you can’t get enough of Marie Kondo’s extremely popular Netflix series, this book offers even more tips and tricks for keeping your life organized and clutter-free. As a #1 best-seller, this eBook carries a 4.4/5 stars rating from over 14,000 readers.

Despite constant efforts to declutter your home, do papers still accumulate like snowdrifts and clothes pile up like a tangled mess of noodles?

Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondo takes tidying to a whole new level, promising that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you’ll never have to do it again. Most methods advocate a room-by-room or little-by-little approach, which doom you to pick away at your piles of stuff forever. The KonMari Method, with its revolutionary category-by-category system, leads to lasting results. In fact, none of Kondo’s clients have lapsed (and she still has a three-month waiting list).