Put Blue Microphone’s Yeti on your desk and own Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $75 (Reg. $105+)

- Apr. 22nd 2019 4:49 pm ET

$75
0

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PC Digital Download) for $74.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE45 has been applied during checkout. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. I’ve used a Yeti before, and let me tell you, its quality was top tier. Not only did recorded audio sound crisp and clear, the materials used provide it with a premium look and feel. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not worried about Assassin’s Creed, consider this $48 alternative. This option offers a sleek design that shakes things up from the typical Yeti look that everyone gravitates towards. It’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4.4/5 star rating.

Blue Microphones Yeti features:

  • Assasin’s Creed Odyssey (PCDD)
  • Midnight Blue Yeti USB Microphone
  • Plug and Play – PC and Mac compatible
  • Perfect for vocals, field recordings, interviews, podcasts etc.
  • Tri-capsule array-three condenser capsules

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$75

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
buydig Blue Microphones

About the Author