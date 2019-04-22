Put Blue Microphone’s Yeti on your desk and own Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $75 (Reg. $105+)

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PC Digital Download) for $74.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE45 has been applied during checkout. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. I’ve used a Yeti before, and let me tell you, its quality was top tier. Not only did recorded audio sound crisp and clear, the materials used provide it with a premium look and feel. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not worried about Assassin’s Creed, consider this $48 alternative. This option offers a sleek design that shakes things up from the typical Yeti look that everyone gravitates towards. It’s an Amazon best-seller with a 4.4/5 star rating.

Blue Microphones Yeti features:

Assasin’s Creed Odyssey (PCDD)

Midnight Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Plug and Play – PC and Mac compatible

Perfect for vocals, field recordings, interviews, podcasts etc.

Tri-capsule array-three condenser capsules

