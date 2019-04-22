Score Amazon’s Prime Edition Moto G6 64GB Smartphone at $160 (All-time low, Reg. up to $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Prime Edition Motorola Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for up to $300, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is the best we’ve seen on the Amazon-branded handset. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as Alexa. With other over 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.

Put your savings to work and pick up some additional microUSB charging cables for $6 as well as a case from under $8 to keep your new smartphone protected. And of course, take advantage of the Moto G6’s expandable storage with a 64GB SanDisk card for $17.

Prime Edition Motorola Moto G6 features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa.

Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more

5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and fast 4G LTE speed

12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash for wide-angle selfies

