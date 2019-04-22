Score Amazon’s Prime Edition Moto G6 64GB Smartphone at $160 (All-time low, Reg. up to $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Prime Edition Motorola Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for up to $300, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is the best we’ve seen on the Amazon-branded handset. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as Alexa. With other over 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.
Put your savings to work and pick up some additional microUSB charging cables for $6 as well as a case from under $8 to keep your new smartphone protected. And of course, take advantage of the Moto G6’s expandable storage with a 64GB SanDisk card for $17.
Prime Edition Motorola Moto G6 features:
- Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa.
- Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more
- 5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and fast 4G LTE speed
- 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP front-facing camera with LED flash for wide-angle selfies
