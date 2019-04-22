Rockport boots, dress shoes & sneakers from $60 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale (Up to 50% off)

For three days only, Hautelook’s Rockport Men’s Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of dress shoes, boots and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Loafers are very popular for spring and summer (find our guide here) and a standout from this sale is the Venetian Loafers for $70. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. Their slip-on design lets you get out of the door swiftly. Plus, you can easily wear these shoes with jeans, shorts or khakis alike.

Another popular dress shoe that’s on sale is the Marshall Wingtip Oxfords. Originally priced at $125, during the sale you can find them marked down to $60. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!