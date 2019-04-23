Save 30% on Koogeek’s Homekit Light Strip at $28 shipped + more Siri-enabled devices from $17

Homesmart (a Koogeek-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Dimmable HomeKit LED Color Light Strip for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code PSNRH2NQ. Typically selling for $40, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the best we’ve seen. This HomeKit-enabled light strip is an affordable way to add some ambient lighting behind your desk, TV or really anywhere else in your home. Plus with HomeKit support joining Alexa and Assistant voice control, it’s a versatile option. Rated 4+ stars form over 60% of customers and we’ve found Koogeek smart home accessories to be reliable in the past. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is Koogeek’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug at $19.97 Prime shipped with code VL5N8YYE. That’s good for a 33% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. If you’re looking to expand your HomeKit setup with two smart plugs, opt for a pair of Koogeek’s Mini Plugs at $16.99 Prime shipped when using code MW9H8ECX at checkout and save 40%. While the former works with all three popular voice assistants, the latter ditches Siri support in favor of just Alexa and Assistant integration.

And if you’re in search of additional ways to outfit your home with new smartphone-enabled gear, we’re seeing notable discounts on Chamberlain’s $50 MyQ Garage Door Hub ($30 off), as well as two TP-Link In-Wall Switches for $60 (33% off).

Koogeek Dimmable HomeKit Light Strip features:

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant (Only support English), you can use Amazon Echo, Siri or Google Home to control it after configuration. Offers 16 million colors to choose from and every color is dimmable, you can match the light to your mood and personalize your home. The 2-meter smart light strip can be cut to desired size at the scissor markings. Powered by USB power sources, it is energy saving and featured with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours.

