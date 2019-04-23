Boost Mobile has a stellar moto g7 play deal, now $50 w/ unlimited plan (Reg. up to $200)

- Apr. 23rd 2019 3:19 pm ET

0

Boost Mobile is running a new in-store promotion, offering the moto g7 play Android Smartphone for $49.99 when you sign-up for any unlimited plan of $50 or more. As a comparison, this device sells for upwards of $200 at Best Buy and $150 direct from Boost Mobile online. Features include an octa-core Snapdragon 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM, 5.7-inch HD display and 12MP rear-facing camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab an AmazonBasics USB-C cable. This option is available in varying lengths and colors to fit your needs. The moto g7 play offers USB-C connectivity, so you might as well have an extra cable laying around.

moto g7 play features:

Don’t let the small size fool you. moto g⁷ play is a performance powerhouse that leaves lag time behind. Stream content and use your favorite apps without freezing up or slowing down thanks to a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 632 octa-core processor and plenty of memory. Enjoy more of your games, movies and photos on an ultrawide 5.7″ Max Vision HD+ display. Never miss a moment with a fast-focusing 13 MP camera in back—and capture brighter selfies with a built-in flash in front. And it all starts by unlocking the phone with just a glance. moto g⁷ play. This is huge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Android

Android
Motorola

Motorola
Boost Mobile

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp