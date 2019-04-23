Boost Mobile has a stellar moto g7 play deal, now $50 w/ unlimited plan (Reg. up to $200)

Boost Mobile is running a new in-store promotion, offering the moto g7 play Android Smartphone for $49.99 when you sign-up for any unlimited plan of $50 or more. As a comparison, this device sells for upwards of $200 at Best Buy and $150 direct from Boost Mobile online. Features include an octa-core Snapdragon 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM, 5.7-inch HD display and 12MP rear-facing camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab an AmazonBasics USB-C cable. This option is available in varying lengths and colors to fit your needs. The moto g7 play offers USB-C connectivity, so you might as well have an extra cable laying around.

moto g7 play features:

Don’t let the small size fool you. moto g⁷ play is a performance powerhouse that leaves lag time behind. Stream content and use your favorite apps without freezing up or slowing down thanks to a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 632 octa-core processor and plenty of memory. Enjoy more of your games, movies and photos on an ultrawide 5.7″ Max Vision HD+ display. Never miss a moment with a fast-focusing 13 MP camera in back—and capture brighter selfies with a built-in flash in front. And it all starts by unlocking the phone with just a glance. moto g⁷ play. This is huge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!