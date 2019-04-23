The Timbuk2 Command Backpack is MacBook and iPad-ready: $60 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

- Apr. 23rd 2019 11:31 am ET

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $59.99 shipped. Also available at eBags. That’s $30 off the going rate at Timbuk2 direct and is the best price we’ve tracked in over 10 months. This sleek backpack is ready to stow Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with room up front for the new iPad mini. It’ll net you a total of five exterior compartments and four internal ones. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a splash of color, consider Timbuk2’s $40 Parkside Laptop Backpack. Like the Command, this alternative is also ready for a 15-inch MacBook, making it a solid choice for most laptops. Going this route means you’ll forfeit a couple of compartments, but this shouldn’t be a problem for folks that tend to travel lightly.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

  • Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini
  • Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials
  • Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone
  • Pockets: 2 interior slip, 2 interior zip, 5 exterior

