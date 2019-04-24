Brother’s Label Printer beckons you to take organization to the next level: $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Brother High-Speed Label Printer (QL-800) for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there, $20 off the sale price seen at several retailers like B&H, and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. When Brother says “high-speed,” it isn’t joking. This printer can spit out up to 93 labels a minute, yielding more than 1.5 each second. Thanks to thermal printing tech, you won’t need to buy ink, toner, or ribbon, saving you loads of money over time. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Have a newer MacBook or PC? Grab Cable Matters $9 USB-C Printer Cable so you’ll be able to plug in without the need for an undesirable dongle. It’s 3.3-feet long, providing a length that is more than adequate for most uses.

Brother High-Speed Label Printer features:

HIGH SPEED PRINTING: The Brother QL-800 delivers lightning-quick printing speeds up to 93 standard black text address labels per minute at 300 dpi

BLACK AND RED PRINTING: This label printer is the only office-category label printer with the technology to print two colors on the entire printable area of the label

CUSTOM LABEL CREATION: Connect to your computer to design and print customized labels or download the free Brother iPrint&Label app to design labels

NO INK OR TONER REQUIRED: Brother QL label printers utilize direct thermal printing there are no expensive inks, toners, or ribbons to replace

MULTIPLE SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: The Brother QL-800 is compatible with Windows and Mac and integrates with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!