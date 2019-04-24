Score Apple’s iPhone 6S on Simple Mobile with a $100 Amazon Gift Card for $200 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone 6S 32GB in Space Gray bundled with an Amazon $100 Gift Card for $199.99 shipped with Simple Mobile prepaid service. In order to lock in the bonus Amazon credit, you’ll need to sign up for a new line of service from Simple Mobile and keep it activated for two months, after which you’ll be sent an eGift Card. Assuming you’ll use it, that takes $100 off the iPhone’s price tag, dropping it to one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. iPhone 6S sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. It’s a perfect handset for grandparents or kids who may not need the latest and greatest. Head below for more details.
A perfect way to put your savings to use is by picking up an extra Lightning cable for two for $6.50 at Amazon. The AmazonBasics version is highly-rated, and ideal for adding to your bag, outfitting your desk or nightstand with a charging station and more. Plus, you can never really have too many Lightning cables.
Terms and Conditions:
- Get a $100 Amazon eGift Card when you buy a Simple Mobile iPhone 6s and activate a new line of service by 5/31/2019 on the Simple Mobile website. Minimum 2 months activation required with service charge and applicable sales tax due at sale. eGift Card sent within 7-14 days of second month of activated service. While supplies last.
- This phone is locked to Simple Mobile from Tracfone, which means this device can only be used on the Simple Mobile wireless network.
- Simple Mobile offers a variety of airtime plans, including 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data. Airtime Plans available on Amazon. No activation fees, no credit checks, & no hassles on a nationwide lightning-fast network. For more information please visit the Simple Mobile website.
