Score Apple’s iPhone 6S on Simple Mobile with a $100 Amazon Gift Card for $200 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Apple iPhone 6S 32GB in Space Gray bundled with an Amazon $100 Gift Card for $199.99 shipped with Simple Mobile prepaid service. In order to lock in the bonus Amazon credit, you’ll need to sign up for a new line of service from Simple Mobile and keep it activated for two months, after which you’ll be sent an eGift Card. Assuming you’ll use it, that takes $100 off the iPhone’s price tag, dropping it to one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. iPhone 6S sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. It’s a perfect handset for grandparents or kids who may not need the latest and greatest. Head below for more details.

A perfect way to put your savings to use is by picking up an extra Lightning cable for two for $6.50 at Amazon. The AmazonBasics version is highly-rated, and ideal for adding to your bag, outfitting your desk or nightstand with a charging station and more. Plus, you can never really have too many Lightning cables.

Terms and Conditions:

Get a $100 Amazon eGift Card when you buy a Simple Mobile iPhone 6s and activate a new line of service by 5/31/2019 on the Simple Mobile website. Minimum 2 months activation required with service charge and applicable sales tax due at sale. eGift Card sent within 7-14 days of second month of activated service. While supplies last.

This phone is locked to Simple Mobile from Tracfone, which means this device can only be used on the Simple Mobile wireless network.

Simple Mobile offers a variety of airtime plans, including 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data. Airtime Plans available on Amazon. No activation fees, no credit checks, & no hassles on a nationwide lightning-fast network. For more information please visit the Simple Mobile website.

