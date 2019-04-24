Make lattes and cappuccinos at home w/ Keurig’s single-serve brewer & frother: $80 ($20 off)

Walmart is offering the Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker for $79.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is $20 off the going rate and is the best available. This Keurig brewer sets itself apart from the rest by allowing you to make at-home lattes and cappuccinos, and it sports a built-in milk frother. If you’re always making a Starbucks run to get some morning fuel, save some cash and get it at home with this all-in-one brewer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Enjoy more coffee than a single brew with the KitchenAid 8-cup Pour Over Brewer for $60 (Reg. up to $180). Or, for a more budget-friendly fuel, there’s always the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $25.50 shipped at Amazon. Though neither of these options offer latte or cappuccino brews, they’re great for mass-producing great cups of joe.

Keurig K-Latte Brewer features:

COFFEE & LATTES: Use any K-Cup pod to brew coffee or make delicious lattes

COFFEE SHOT FOR SPECIALTY DRINKS: Press the SHOT button to brew a concentrated shot of coffee from your favorite K-Cup pod to make delicious lattes

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: The removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall and is top rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup

BREWS MULTIPLE CUP SIZES: 6, 8, and 10oz

EASY-TO-CLEAN FROTHER: Froth fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond. Frother base flips up to save counter space

