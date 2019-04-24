Grab three of LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filters for just $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers a three-pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters for $39.99 shipped. Right now a single one would run you $20, with today’s offer saving you a total of $20 compared to purchasing three on their own and dropping the price of each individual filter to within $3 of the all-time low. LifeStraw is rated to kill 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, allowing you to drink questionable water sources while exploring the great outdoors. Plus, its 1,000-gallon lifespan will last through tons of future camping trips, hikes, and more. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 7,800 customers.

Would you rather bring water with you while hiking? CamelBak’s HydroBak Hydration Pack is a great way to accomplish that feat at $50. It can hold 50 ounces of water and features a lightweight form-factor designed with trekking through the outdoors in mind.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters features:

The original ultralight backpack and travel-friendly “straw” filter, the LifeStraw makes contaminated water safe to drink by removing bacteria and parasites, preventing the majority of waterborne disease. Use it to drink directly from streams and lakes, or fill up a container and use your LifeStraw to enjoy clean water on the go. The LifeStraw has unlimited shelf life and once opened can provide an individual with more than 5 years of safe drinking water.

