New all-time low on HP 2-in-1 12.3-inch Chromebook at $399 (Reg. $500+)

Best Buy offers the HP 2-in-1 12.3-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 shipped. For comparison, this is a $200 savings off the original price and down at least 20% from the regular going rate. It’s also a new all-time low. This 2-in-1 Chromebook sports a 12-inch touchscreen display which can be flipped and used as a convertible tablet. Specs include 32GB of eMMC flash memory and 4GB of RAM; it also includes a stylus. Overall, its just 0.3-inches thin and weighs about 1.5-pounds, so you know you can take it anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 13-inch sleeve for your new Chromebook. This is an easy way to keep things safe and secure whether at home or on-the-go. Includes an extra pouch for added accessory storage.

HP 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook features:

Run programs on this 12.3-inch HP Chromebook convertible laptop. Its detachable touch-screen display lets you enjoy brilliant 2K content, and you can write and draw on it with the included Active Pen. This HP Chromebook convertible laptop has 32GB of storage, and its Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM provide smooth performance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!