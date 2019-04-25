Become productive from bed w/ this adjustable laptop tray for $28 shipped (New Amazon low)

HAVEN FURNITURE CO. (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Laptop Bed Tray Table for $27.99 shipped when you use the code JRQHOYLB at checkout. Originally $40, it’s gone for as low as $30 the past few days before getting a new all-time low that we’ve tracked with this code. If you ever do work from your bed, this will make your life so much better. Gone are the days of putting your laptop on a blanket, watching it overheat, and then trying to hold it while it cools down. This table gives your computer the air it needs and puts it at a great angle for the most productive bed-based work. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the LapGear Compact Lap Desk for $10 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as tall as the above model, it’s a great option for couch-based work and keeping your computer cool while you stay productive.

HUANUO Laptop Bed Tray features:

For office professionals, students & teachers, it allows you to find the most comfortable and healthiest working position. Helps to improve your posture by raising your laptop to eye-level while also allowing you to stand when necessary so you can improve your health at work and become more productive

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!