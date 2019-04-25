Assemble a retro arcade out of cardboard w/ Nyko’s $15 Prime shipped Nintendo Switch kit

Apr. 25th 2019

TOTALCONSOLE (99% positive all-time feedback from over 25,600) via Amazon offers the Nyko PixelQuest Arcade Kit for $15.29 Prime shipped. Originally $40, it’s more recently been fetching around $25 or so. Today’s offer is good for a nearly 40% discount and is a new all-time low. If you’ve ever wanted to bring home your own arcade cabinet, Nyko’s kit allows you to assemble one out of cardboard. It fits a Nintendo Switch, utilizing its Joy-Cons for gamepads. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

Looking to try out virtual reality on your Switch? Nintendo recently released the Labo VR kit, which throws you into the virtual world with a cardboard headset and blaster. It’s a unique addition to your hybrid console and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Nyko PixelQuest Arcade Kit features:

Bring the arcade experience to your Nintendo Switch with PixelQuest Arcade Kit from Nyko. PixelQuest Arcade Kit is a buildable model of a traditional arcade cabinet. It houses the Nintendo Switch and both Joy-Con controllers providing 2-player gameplay with games that utilize a single Joy-Con. Two custom fit arcade sticks attach to the top of the Joy-Con analog sticks providing authentic arcade play. The mechanical button remapping enables the shoulder buttons of the Joy-Con to be pressed just like traditional arcade buttons. A cutout where the console sit in the cabinet allows a charging cable to be plugged in and keep the battery charged during long gaming sessions. Included in the kit is a set of sticker sheets featuring various colors allowing the cabinet to be decorated and personalized.

