Get jacked for the summer w/ 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $48 (Up to $70 off)

MyProtein is now offering 11-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey for $48 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply code VIP48 at checkout. You’ll find a list of eligible flavors down below, but just about everything available is working. Regularly up to $59 per pack, today’s deal is as much as $70 in savings and matching our previous mention. Once again, we are getting free shipping which can go up to $7 or more, so now is a great time to stock up on some of your favorite flavors. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While we have a solid deal on the Bluetooth NutriBullet Balance today, you might want to consider a $10 BlenderBottle for on-the-go smoothies with your savings. And as we mentioned earlier, the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender at $30 is a great option value option as well.

Flavors available:

Butter Pecan

Chocolate Smooth

Chocolate Mint

Cookies and Cream

Mocha

Natural Vanilla

Vanilla

Unflavored

Strawberry Cream

And many more

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

