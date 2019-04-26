Up your coffee game: Nespresso espresso machine bundle for $130 shipped (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $200 and this bundle has never been offered for less. The machine typically sells for $135 without the added $50 bundle of added accessories and coffee. Includes a 30-pack of coffee, milk frother, drink holder and much more. This machine can make Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz.). Rated 3.8/5 stars.

AUTOMATIC COFFEE/ESPRESSO MAKER: Nespresso VertuoPlus offers the latest innovation from Nespresso with an all new design and colors to complete the perfect single serve coffee or espresso cup experience. Designed for Nespresso capsules only.

BARISTA GRADE: Brew different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs – Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz.). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and iced latte drinks.

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso’s CentrifusionTM technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes. Simply insert the capsule where it will blend into freshly brewed Coffee or authentic Epsresso.

BEST SELLER ASSORTMENT: A variety of 3 best-selling coffee blends for the Nespresso VertuoLine System