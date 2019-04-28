Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus Switch Controller has never sold for less, now down to $42 shipped

Amazon offers the Poké Ball Plus Nintendo Switch Controller for $41.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $50 at Best Buy and GameStop, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and just the second notable price drop we’ve seen since its release back in November. The Poké Ball Plus controller pairs with your Switch and Let’s Go Pikachu or Eevee for a more immersive gameplay experience. It features motion controls, reacts to in-game events with lights, sounds and vibrations and is a great addition to your console should you be exploring the world of Kanto. And for those that still play Pokémon Go, this controller will let you automatically spin Poké Stops and catch Pokémon when synced to your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 250 customers.

Another great addition to your Switch is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller at $40. If you’ve been wanting to pick up a more typical-style controller for your hybrid console but don’t want to shell out the big bucks for Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, this is a more cost-effective solution.

Poké Ball Plus Nintendo Switch Controller features:

Feel like a real Pokémon Trainer as you travel through the Kanto region in the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games with Poké Ball Plus. Make a gentle throwing motion to catch a Pokémon to feel and hear in the palm of your hand. Take your favorite Pokémon out for a stroll in Poké Ball Plus. Every accessory contains the Mythical Pokémon Mew!** Just like with Pokémon GO Plus, you can use your Poké Ball Plus when playing Pokémon GO* on a compatible smartphone to easily search for Pokémon.

