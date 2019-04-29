Insignia’s big boy 8-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker is just $40 right now (Reg. $78+)

- Apr. 29th 2019 11:00 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $78+ $40
0

Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 8-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $39.99 shipped. This model sells for as much as $120 at Best Buy and goes for $78+ from most third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the best we can find and matching our previous mention. A perfect budget-friendly alternative to the popular Instant Pot cookers, it features 12 one-touch preset programs, heat-resistant handles, dishwasher-safe pot and an 8-quart capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles of the Instant Pot cookers, you’ll be hard pressed to find another highly-rated multi-cooker with an 8-quart capacity for $40 shipped. But either way, it might be a good idea to grab one of those multi-cooker recipe books to take your one-pot dinners to the next level.

Insignia 8-quart Multi Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

Insignia

