Add a new leather Apple Watch band to your wrist for $4.50 in various colors

- Apr. 29th 2019 10:04 am ET

0

Skylet (99% positive feedback from 5,300+ Amazon customers) via Amazon offers its leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $4.50 Prime shipped when promo code R5QMSIXB is applied during checkout. That’s good for $10 off and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ditch the pricey Apple price tag and pick up a stylish new band in your choice of five colors. Stainless steel slugs ensure just the right fit for all Apple Watch models. Skylet’s entire lineup of Apple Watch bands has solid 4+ star ratings.

Looking for another style of Apple Watch band? Check out our roundup for even more options. You’ll find sport, leather, nylon and many more with prices starting at $5.

Skylet Apple Watch bands feature:

  • APPLICABLE MODELS: Our 42mm Genuine Leather Strap for Apple Watch Series 2, Series 1, Series 3, Edition, Nike+ and Hermès, perfectly fit for Wrist 6.5”-8.8” (165mm-225mm) Wrist, please carefully measure the size of your wrist first before choosing a proper size wristband.
  • PREMIUM MATERIAL: Our Straps for Apple Watch are made of superior quality Genuine Leather materials, skin-friendly, retro and trendy, light and graceful, you can wear it at all hours of the day or night comfortably, nice choice for party, family reunion, business activities, etc..
  • EASY TO INSTALL: High quality upgraded connector, easy for you attach the band to your Apple Watch, firmly, securely and safely, perfectly fit for your Apple Watch, give your Apple Watch a new and attractive look.

