This Cuisinart Rotisserie Toaster Oven can cook a whole chicken and is now $90 off

Amazon is offering the stainless steel Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven (TOB-200N) for $99.99 shipped. However, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering it for the same price, but code PERKS4ME will knock the total down to $96.99 shipped. Regularly up to $188 at Amazon and Home Depot, today’s deal is as much as $90 off and the best price we can find. Whether it’s a 4-pound chicken or a 12-inch pizza, this convection oven can handle almost anything. It has 14 cooking functions, 0.8 cu. ft. capacity, a crumb tray, broil rack, bake pan and more. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below.
While you might have a tough time getting a 4-pound chicken in it, this Hamilton Beach (31333) Toaster Oven can handle a 12-inch pizza and is only $50. The same goes for this Black+Decker Countertop Convection Toaster Oven at $64 shipped. Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for more deals on coffee machines, party favors, waffle makers and today’s Gold Box Instant Pot offer.
Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven:
A dozen different ways to cook and room to rotisserie roast a 4 pound chicken makes Cuisinart’s rotisserie convection toaster oven in demand for every kitchen. The easy clean nonstick interior boasts enough size to fit 6 slices of bread or a 12″ pizza. The brushed stainless steel suits any kitchen countertop, making it easy for your family to hone their cooking skills at any time.
