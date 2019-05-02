Herman Miller’s semi-annual sale takes 15% off iconic designs, Eames chairs, accessories

The semi-annual Herman Miller sale is here with 15% off classic styles, new designs and some of the brand’s most iconic products. You’ll find these offers over at Design Within Reach and Office Designs as well. Free shipping is available for all. You can jump into the entire sale here or head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way is the iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman for $4,500. This offer is also at DWR and Office Designs. That’s down from the usual $5,295 or more price tag and a match of our previous Black Friday 2018 mention. For Herman Miller and Eames fans, this is the one of the must-haves, which rarely goes on sale. “Charles and Ray Eames’ modern take on a 19th century club chair was originally inspired by a ‘well-used first baseman’s mitt.’ Today, it’s one of the most significant furniture designs of all time.”

Other notable deals include:

