HP’s 14-inch Chromebook has USB-C, a touchscreen display, more for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch Full HD 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $299 and today’s offer is a match of the best we’ve tracked. Features include a 14-inch multitouch display, USB-C, 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth of flash storage. You can expect over 10 hours worth of battery life on a single charge, making it ideal for keeping your work going all day. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Best Buy customers. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Conduct academic research with this 14-inch HP Chromebook. Its Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of DDR4 RAM let you run multiple browser tabs at once without performance lag, and the 32GB of flash storage provides quick access to files. This HP Chromebook lasts up to 10.75 hours on a single charge, so you can work untethered.

