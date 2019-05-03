Score 3 bags of AmazonFresh Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee for under $3.50 apiece

Amazon offers its AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee 12-ounce Bag 3-pack for $10.44 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. That’s roughly $3.50 per bag. Consider that a single bag is now as much as $8 at Amazon. For further comparison, this 3-pack is typically $18. Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked. As we mentioned in our recent Amazon grocery buying guide, AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Medium Roast Coffee is comparable to Dunkin Donuts’ brand, just at a better price. Over 50% of reviewers have rated it 5 stars. Note: cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid subsequent deliveries at the regular rate.

If the above flavor doesn’t do anything for you, other AmazonFresh coffee is up to $3 off after clippable coupon. Shop whole bean, ground coffee, and even K-cups. Most items also quality for Subscribe & Save discounts.

Other coffee deals for you to enjoy right now:

AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee:

Our AmazonFresh Donut Café medium roast whole bean coffee is made with high quality 100% Arabica beans, expertly roasted and immediately packed for freshness. Smooth and balanced with nutty dark chocolate notes, it’s satisfying sip after sip. Got pastry? Get this.

