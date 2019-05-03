Never run out of outlets w/ Rosewill’s highly-rated rotating surge protector: $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Rosewill 12-Outlet Rotating Surge Protector Power Strip for $21.99 Prime shipped. Normally $30, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve ever used a power strip and got frustrated from not being able to plug in multiple larger power bricks, this is for you. With the eight rotating outlets, you can easily get multiple larger bricks plugged in. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, you’ll obviously want to cable manage all of the cords plugged into this power strip, right? Be sure to pick up this 100-pack of Velcro One-wrap Thin Ties for just $10 Prime shipped. That’s just $0.10/each and will be a great way to keep everything neat and tidy.

Rosewill 12-outlet Surge Protector features:

12 outlets: 8 rotating and 4 stationary surge-protected outlets provide convenience and flexibility

4320 Joules energy rating provides maximum protection; 58dB EMI/RFI noise filtration

1-in, 2-out RJ11 telephone/fax surge protection with gold-plated coaxial connectors safeguard components on cable, satellite and antenna line

Power push button-integrates a 15-Amp overload re-settable circuit breaker, Regular surge protected outlets with safety shutter

6 ft heavy duty power cord; 2-in-1 power and circuit breaker switch

