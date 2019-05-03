This Sabrent dock adds multiple USB ports, Ethernet + HDMI to your Mac or PC for $47 (Reg. $75)

Store4PC (100% positive feedback from 44,844 shoppers) via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station for Mac or PC for $47.25 shipped when promo code 371GCZ2S is applied during checkout. It carries a regular price of $75. Today’s deal is a 36% savings off the typical going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. It will add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 with 2.4A charging speeds, Gigabit Ethernet, speaker/microphone ports plus HDMI output. Compatible with Mac, PC and select tablets (not iOS). Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Prefer USB-C? Anker’s three-port option sports USB-A, HDMI and Ethernet for less than today’s featured deal. Anker is of course one of the most trusted brands out there in the accessory game, and the matching Space Gray coloring here is sure to complement your Mac well.

Sabrent Universal Docking Station features:

Now with one simple USB cord, you can have access to up to two Full-HD displays (HDMI and DVI-I) for mirroring/extending your desktop to external monitors, as well as Gigabit Ethernet network data, microphone, speakers, external hard drive, optical disk drive, printers, USB keyboard, mouse and many other USB devices. Improve productivity when you multiply your screen space with one or two high-resolution external monitors. The sturdy stand holds the tablet upright to provide an additional display. Support both Windows and Mac OS, Supports simultaneous HDMI and DVI displays, allowing you to expand your desktop to three monitors (including laptop computer monitor) for multitasking.

