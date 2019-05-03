Grab Samsung’s Curved 23.5-inch FHD Monitor for a low of $124 (Reg. $150), more from $79

Amazon is offering the Samsung 23.5-inch Curved FHD Monitor (LC24F396FHNXZA) for $124 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been eyeing curved monitors, now is an excellent time take this Samsung offering for a spin. Its 1800R curvature provides an immersive experience that’s great for work, gaming, and more. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Dell 22-inch 1080p Monitor for $79 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $1. A VGA port is used for input. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Samsung 23.5-inch Curved FHD Monitor features:

1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience

A stylish design featuring a black body metallic finish and sleek curves.

AMD Free Sync minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!