Grab Samsung’s Curved 23.5-inch FHD Monitor for a low of $124 (Reg. $150), more from $79

- May. 3rd 2019 4:32 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung 23.5-inch Curved FHD Monitor (LC24F396FHNXZA) for $124 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been eyeing curved monitors, now is an excellent time take this Samsung offering for a spin. Its 1800R curvature provides an immersive experience that’s great for work, gaming, and more. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Dell 22-inch 1080p Monitor for $79 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $1. A VGA port is used for input. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Samsung 23.5-inch Curved FHD Monitor features:

  • 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience
  • A stylish design featuring a black body metallic finish and sleek curves.
  • AMD Free Sync minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming.

