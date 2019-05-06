Abco’s Table Tennis Set includes 4 rackets and balls for just $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

For today only, Woot is offering the Abco Tech Table Tennis Ping Pong Set for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It has sold on Amazon at $20 for most of this year but can go for as much as $24. Today’s deal is at least 25% off and the lowest total we can find. This set includes 4 table tennis rackets with flared handles and a 1.5 mm rubber surface. You also get 6 ping pong balls and a 90-day warranty with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is a great set to pair with your table, even if its just for some extra paddles. Some STIGA brand paddles can go for $47 each. However, it might be a good to invest in this 60-pack of Orange Table Tennis Balls for $13 to make sure you never run out.

Abco Tech Table Tennis Ping Pong Set:

The rackets are made up of 5-ply blades with 5.6 mm thickness which are ideal for any all-rounder and offer you the edge when playing loop strokes. Each paddle or blade is covered with superior quality soft and spongy rubber, Inverted 1.5 mm rubber surface, that offers superior control and spin to help you stay ahead in your game or maybe take it several notches up. Even the balls adhere to the industry standards!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!