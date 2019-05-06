The ASUS Chromebook 12 touts an 11.6-inch screen and 10-hour battery life at $190 ($40 off)

- May. 6th 2019 8:22 am ET

Amazon offers the ASUS 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook 12 in Red for $189.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for closer to $130, that saves you $40 from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This ASUS Chromebook features 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Plus with a thickness of just 0.7 inches, it’s ideal for those in search of a highly-portable device. You’ll also find a built-in microSD card slot for expanding the storage as well as up to 10 hours of battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Compared to other options at Amazon, this model of ASUS Chromebook is notable for locking in all-day use at a more affordable price. A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

ASUS Chromebook 12 features:

Enjoy a smooth web browsing experience with this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook computer. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor and 4GB of on-board memory provide quick access to your favorite apps, and the 32GB storage capacity lets you save photos, music and other media. This ASUS Chromebook computer has a built-in HD webcam and microphone for video calls.

