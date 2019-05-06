Board game deals from $10 Prime shipped: Pandemic Legacy, Monopoly, Ticket to Ride, more

Amazon is offering the Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 board game for $40.59 shipped. You’ll find both the Red and Blue editions of the game — which are identical outside of the color themes — at the special price. Both are currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $63 or so, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best price we can find. For 2 to 4 players, this features a 60-minute playtime and “ever-changing elements” that will change the way every game plays out. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details, the rest of today’s best board game deals and a nice price drop on Pandemic: Legacy Season 2.

More Board Game Deals:

If you’re looking for something a little bit more adult and on the card game side of things, the popular Cards Against Humanity with a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 gamers and a $25 price tag is the perfect place to start.

Pandemic: Legacy Season 1:

This is no ordinary virus. What results is a year that will never be forgotten. Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 is a unique and epic cooperative game where your decisions in one game carry over into future games. The game transforms based on your team’s decisions. You have only two chances to win a game during a month before moving on to the next, so be careful.

