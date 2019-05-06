Add RGB lighting to your home theater, kitchen, more w/ these smart LED strips from $8

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) is offering the Govee 6.5-Foot RGB LED TV Backlight with App Control for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code 9HIEENZP is used at checkout. Normally $16, this is 50% off the going rate and is the lowest available. This strip is perfect for any home theater as it offers bias lighting for your TV in any color you choose. Plus, with the app, it makes setting the ambient glow even easier. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the DreamColor 10-Foot RGB LED Strip with App Control for $15.11 Prime shipped when you use the code OE94VFP7 at checkout. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This strip is perfect for adding ambient lighting to your kitchen or other living spaces, and also is app-controlled so you can change the color or settings with just your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for other smart home goodies? Check out our roundup from earlier with smart plugs, bulbs, and light switches from $32 shipped.

Govee RGB LED TV Backlight features:

Easy Operation by controller and APP – Easily dim and switch the light with smart phone App control, even you are several meters away from the led strip light; Simple control save your time.

Dimmable Colors and Brightness – There are more than 16 million of colors selection on the APP, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

Convenient Sectional Design – Unlike the old version, this upgrade version TV backlights consists of 4 parts of 1.64FT led strip lights. Fexible to adjust the tv strip lights according to the size of your TV. No need to cut or bend the TV light strips any more.

Reduce Eyes Strain – Bias lighting increases perceived image clarity, boosts the contrast and preserve correct color perception of the video image. Comfortable bias lighting will reduce eye fatigue between the bright TV and dark room. We offer 12 months worry-free product guarantee

