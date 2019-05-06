Xbox Wireless Controllers from $37 w/ multiple color options: black, camo, gray/blue, more

Rakuten is now offering an additional 15% off a wide selection of goodies today including these Xbox One Console bundles. However, we are also seeing some great prices on Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controllers today starting at $40.76. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. While we have seen the black and white models go for less recently (the black model is $37 from eBay down below), $41 on some of the other colors is quite notable as they don’t tend to go on sale very often. Regularly up to $65, most options sell for closer to $50 from Amazon third party sellers and up to $65 from Microsoft. You’ll find all of the deals after coupin down below.

Today’s Best Xbox One Deals:

The AmazonBasics and PowerA Dual Xbox Controller Charging Docks are a great add-on for your new controller. They both go for $25 Prime shipped and can charge up a pair of Xbox gamepads at once. Here are some Xbox gift cards at 16% off and a closer look at the new custom Godzilla Xbox One X consoles.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controllers:

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping and up to twice the wireless range. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And, with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PC and tablets.

