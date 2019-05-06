Stream 4K content with Roku Premiere, now at $29 (Reg. $40)

Walmart offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Player for $29 with free in-store pickup. Amazon has it $1 more if you would prefer to ship with Prime. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best we’ve tracked since it was announced in late 2018. At $29, this is one of the lowest-priced ways to grab 4K and HDR streaming services. Features include HDMI connectivity, all of your favorite subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, and many more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Complete your cord-cutting setup with an AmazonBasics 25-mile Antenna for $10. This is an easy way to pick-up local channels and its ultra-thin design won’t take up too much space in your living room.

Roku Premiere features:

Incredible picture — simple way to start streaming in HD/4K/HDR

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation and includes Premium High Speed HDMI Cable

500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel

Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO NOW and SHOWTIME to cable alternatives like Sling TV or YouTube TV to live sports and news on CBS News, ABC News and ESPN

