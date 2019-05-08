Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off: Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nike, more

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off new markdowns including top brands of activewear, jeans, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Steve Madden Expert Slip-On Sneakers are very on-trend for this season (find our slip-on sneakers guide here). Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find this style marked down to $40. These sneakers are easy to put on, versatile and come in three color options. However, if you’re looking for a women’s sneaker for spring the Cole Haan Margos are a great option. Plus, they are on sale for $90 and originally were priced at $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Steve Madden Expert Slip-On Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- Z By Zella Active Zip Up Pullover $20 (Orig. $30)
- Nike Flex 2017 RN Sneaker $47 (Orig. $85)
- Levi’s Classic Trucker Jacket $30 (Orig. $160)
- Hawke & Co. Norway Boots $30 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Gerry Adrian Packable Wind Breaker $34 (Orig. $120)
- Z By Zella Rocking Crossback Sweatshirt $22 (Orig. $30)
- Lush 3/4 Length Sleeve Dress $30 (Orig. $49)
- Cole Haan Margo Lace-Up Sneaker $90 (Orig. $130)
- Sperry Seaside Perforated Sneaker $50 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
