Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off: Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nike, more

- May. 8th 2019 11:37 am ET

From $20
0

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off new markdowns including top brands of activewear, jeans, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Steve Madden Expert Slip-On Sneakers are very on-trend for this season (find our slip-on sneakers guide here). Originally priced at $75, during the sale you can find this style marked down to $40. These sneakers are easy to put on, versatile and come in three color options. However, if you’re looking for a women’s sneaker for spring the Cole Haan Margos are a great option. Plus, they are on sale for $90 and originally were priced at $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $20

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author