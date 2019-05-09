BuyDig is currently offering the LG 32GK850G-B 32-inch 1440p QHD Gaming Monitor for $484 shipped when checking out with code MAY1. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon and beats the all-time low there by $2. Equipped with a 32-inch 1440p panel, LG’s monitor also features a 144Hz refresh rate. Both inclusions make this a notable option for stepping up your game. There’s also HDMI, dual DisplayPort and two USB ports included as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more more 144Hz gaming monitor deals from $579.

Over at Amazon we spotted another 144Hz gaming monitor deal, this time on the LG 34UC89G-B 34-Inch Curved UltraWide at $579 shipped. That’s good for a $121 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. Today’s price drop is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars from over 115 customers.

If you’ll be pairing either of the discounted 144Hz gaming monitors with a newer MacBook, then picking up a USB-C to HDMI cord is a perfect use of your savings from the deals above.

And for other ways to give your desk an upgrade, don’t forget that AmazonBasics’ Monitor Stand is on sale for $27.50 shipped (Save 25%), as well as the Targus Thunderbolt 3 Dual Display Dock at $195 (35% off).

LG 32-inch 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor deal features:

QHD resolution – watch games come to life with vibrant QHD clarity and Detail. The precise 2460 x 1440 resolution and impressive 31.5″ screen size combine for a thrilling, immersive gaming experience

NVIDIA g-sync compatible – this monitor supports NVIDIA g-sync, an advanced Display technology that nearly eliminates screen tearing and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience

144Hz refresh rate – games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz

