DIY season is here, pick up the Ryobi 6-tool combo kit for $199 (Reg. $249)

- May. 9th 2019 2:28 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and a match of our previous mention. DIY season is upon as warm weather settles in. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Leverage your savings toward a top-rated DEWALT 80-piece drill and driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to go along with the tools in today’s featured deal. Thankfully it ships with a case, which will make it easy to keep all your accessories organized and in order.

Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah LITHIUM+ Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. The variable-speed reciprocating saw includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. For high-torque fastening jobs, turn to the impact driver for spinning lag bolts and deck screws. A carbide-tipped blade comes with the 5-1/2 in. circular saw, capable of carving through material at speeds up to 4700 RPM (no load). A keyless chuck secures 1/2 in. bits into the drill, a variable-speed device that allows you to select one of 24 clutch settings for optimal torque. Cut, scrape and sand hard-to-reach spaces with the JobPlus Base and multi-tool adapter (some JobPlus accessories sold separately). With the included ONE+ worklight, you’ll never lose sight of your projects.

