Monoprice’s Electric Sit-Stand Desk Converter has a built-in Qi charger at $136 (Reg. $160)

Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Electric Sit-Stand Compact Desk Converter for $135.99 shipped. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops and a new all-time low. This converter can alter your desk from a siting to standing confirmation in just 12 seconds thanks to built-in motors. It has 37 inches of space for your computer and other desk accessories, as well as an integrated Qi charging pad. Rated 5/5 stars, much like the rest of Monoprice’s standing desk accessories.

Those who can live without the electronic element of the desk converter can instead opt for Monoprice’s 30-inch Sit-Stand Workstation at $119.99. That’s 20% off the going rate and a new all-time low as well. Both options are much more affordable than Amazon’s in-house option, which sells for closer to $160.

Workstream Electric Sit-Stand Desk Converter features:

This electric desk converter is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get sit-stand height-adjustability for any desk. It ships almost fully assembled, just attach the keyboard platform with four screws and it’s ready to go on your current desk within minutes. It is easy to use, just plug it in and the electric motor does the heavy lifting with a touch of a button. The electric motor is smooth and quiet to fit office environments. It only takes a little over 12 seconds to adjust from the lowest to the highest setting. This compact electric sit-stand desk is designed for active workstations, small spaces, and for quick furniture upgrades, making it easy to get good ergonomics for sitting or standing, even if you have space or budget constraints.

