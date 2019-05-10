WD Elements 8TB Desktop Hard Drive $125 shipped (Reg. $150)

Newegg offers the WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $124.99 shipped when promo code EMCTAUT54 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it typically sells for $150 and is $140 at Amazon currently which is its all-time low there. With 8TB of storage, this is a solid Time Machine backup option for Mac users. It’s also great for storing pictures, videos, and documents. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 950 Amazon customers.

Drop down to the 4TB model and save roughly 33%. You’ll still get all of the same features, but the 4TB model may be more suitable for gaming consoles and certain backup use cases.

Western Digital 8TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

Fast data transfers

High-capacity add-on storage

Plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs

WD quality inside and out

2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

