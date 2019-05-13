This morning TP-Link has announced that it is expanding its Deco 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi lineup with a new value-focused bundle. Officially dubbed the TP-Link Deco W2400, this affordable system includes two nodes for under $100. It will be a Walmart exclusive at launch, marking on of the most affordable offerings in this category which is dominated by $200 or more price tags. TP-Link’s latest entry looks to undercut the competition in a number of ways aside from price. An attractive and slim design departs from the rather physically-large systems that competitors have flooded the market with. Head below for more on the new TP-Link Deco W2400 mesh Wi-Fi system.

TP-Link Deco W2400: Affordable Mesh Wi-Fi

The latest from TP-Link is listed at an affordable $100 at Walmart, which is where it will be exclusively available for the time being. While the price tag is notable, there are some trade-offs that should be accounted for along the way. That includes a total coverage area of 3,000-sq. feet. You may be thinking, my home is sub-3,000, I can get away with that. But the reality is that most users need far greater to blanket outdoor spaces as well. Something that the TP-Link Deco W2400 system is sure to struggle with.

TP-Link is pushing support for up to 100 devices at a time, which may seem like a lot, but in home littered with smart devices in 2019 that number can be reached quickly. There will be the usual suite of iOS and Android apps that can be used for setup and maintaining this wireless network. Users will also be able to count on parental controls on a per-device basis, if required.

Other notable TP-Link Deco W2400 specs include:

Dual band AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi

Standard 2-pack offers coverage up to 3000 sq. ft.

Seamless roaming under one Wi-Fi name with IEEE 802.11k/v/r

Connects up to 100 wireless devices

Better and stronger Wi-Fi network with adaptive path selection and self-healing

Parental controls to set time limits and filter content

Access Point mode

Easy setup and management with Deco App

Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

The new TP-Link Deco W2400 is available for purchase today direct from Walmart for under $100.

9to5Toys’ Take

Mesh Wi-Fi has really taken the industry by storm over the last few years. But cost has certainly been a drawback for many consumers along the way. TP-Link going with an entry-level system under $100 certainly makes this a notable addition to a crowded market. Look for other brands to offer similarly-priced budget units throughout 2019 and beyond to compete with the low-end market TP-Link is establishing.

Source: DigitalTrends

