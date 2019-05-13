Wilton’s Pro Chocolate Fountain will take your next party over the top: $60 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Wilton Chocolate Pro Chocolate Fountain for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked since the Black Friday 2018 offers. It still sells for $70 at Bed Bath and Beyond and today’s deal is the best we can find. Designed to “give party guests hours of dessert-dipping fun,” this model holds 4 pounds of melted chocolate and all of removable components are dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
The Wilton Melting Wafers are a great place to start for chocolate. And be sure to grab some Bamboo Shish Kebab Skewers for dipping. The 100-pack is just $5 Prime shipped. However if the $60 price is a bit steep for you, consider the Nostalgia 4-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain for $40 shipped.
Wilton Chocolate Pro Chocolate Fountain:
- The Chocolate Pro Fountain will give party guests hours of dessert-dipping fun
- Unique bowl design keeps chocolate melted and flowing while three canopies are perfectly spaced for easy dipping and the center tube disassembles for quick cleanup
- 16 in. (40.6 cm) tall. Adjustable feet with bubble level to keep the fountain steady
- Holds 4 lbs. (1.8 kg) of melted chocolate
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!