Big savings on Apple iPad Pro and MacBook in today’s certified refurbished sale from $450

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPad Pro and MacBook models on sale from $449.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. First up is Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB for $829.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 fee applies. That’s good for nearly $470 off and is a match of our previous mention. You can upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $999.99. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home.

Woot is also offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi from $449.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 and today’s deal is a match for the best refurb offer we’ve tracked to date. The larger 12.9-inch model can be yours for $549.99. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. Be sure to pick up an Apple Pencil to round out your new setup.

A minimum 90-day warranty is included on each of today’s offers.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core

8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display

USB 3.0 Type-C Port

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Force Touch Trackpad

Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics

Slim, Compact Design

