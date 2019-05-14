Announced in January at CES 2019, NuraLoop is a new style of headphones that offer a unique take on your listening experience. I personally own NuraPhones, and they’re my go-to when it comes to listening to music through headphones now. NuraLoop provides the same great personalized sound that NuraPhones do but in a much smaller and more portable form factor.

Personalized sound has never been more accessible

Nura sets itself apart from the competition by using a special unique technology to make custom EQs to your specific ears. With my NuraPhones, I wore them for the EQing session, then had my girlfriend wear them for the EQing session, and we both listened to each other’s settings. With my personalized EQ, I heard sounds in songs I never had before, but in listening to her preset, I couldn’t hear really anything, and she had the same experience.

Everybody’s ears hear things differently, and each person in the world has a different amount of hearing loss to specific frequencies. Nura sends audio through the earbuds in its EQ session and listens to the response from your eardrums. Yes, you read that right. In listening to the sounds that your ear sends back (that actually happens), Nura knows exactly what frequency you hear best, and what frequencies you have a hard time hearing. Through this process, you get your own personalized EQ that nobody else will enjoy but you, and you won’t enjoy anybody else’s either.

NuraLoop offers portability with no compromises

This sounds quite awesome, right? Something like that would likely be super big and bulky, and in the terms of NuraPhones, you’d be right. NuraLoop is completely different, however. NuraLoop gives you all of the features mentioned above, plus active noise cancellation, in a form factor a little larger than BeatsX or PowerBeats3. But, the features don’t stop there. You’ll also be able to plug in NuraLoop with a 3.5mm headphone adapter that’s included in the box so you can listen to music without Bluetooth. Considering the personalized EQ, NuraLoop can even be used as an in-ear monitor when mixing your next track or singing from the stage, as the audio coming through these buds will sound exactly as it’s supposed to.

All the features you expect, and more

NuraLoop not only personalizes itself to your hearing, but it comes with just about every feature you’d expect. Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD, sweat resistance, and 16-hours of battery life highlight NuraLoop’s feature set. In the box, you’ll find three ear tip sizes so NuraLoop fits you perfectly, and the secure fit of the over-ear hook means that you’ll enjoy a lightweight, ergonomic listening experience all day long.

Nura also allows you to change how much ambient noise you hear so you can choose to block the world out or let it in, depending on if you’re working in a coffee shop or walking down a busy street. The noise cancellation on my NuraPhones is amazing, and I can’t wait to see how NuraLoop does it in a much smaller form factor.

Pricing and availability

Right now, for the next 7 days, you can pre-order NuraLoop direct from Nura at $139.30 shipped, which is 30% off the normal MSRP. After next week, NuraLoop will likely jump to the $199 list price, so if you’re interested in trying NuraLoop out, I’d pre-order now. Orders are set to ship in September 2019.

9to5toys’ take

I absolutely love my NuraPhones, and can’t wait to try NuraLoop. These headphones gave me clarity on music I’ve never had before, and opened me up to a new world of audio enjoyment I didn’t know possible. NuraLoop should do just that, but instead of being in a huge case and bulky over-ear design, in an easy-to-pocket, very portable and workout-friendly form factor. Nura is the best option for headphones in my opinion, and now you can get the same features of the $399 NuraPhones at a much lower $199 (or less) price.

