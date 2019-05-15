Save 36% on this ClearStream Eclipse 50-mile HDTV Antenna at $38.50 (New low), more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the AntennasDirect ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna for $38.35 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 36% discount, is $1.50 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it discounted to $57 right now. This antenna can pull in content from up to 50 miles away and allows you to add local news, sports and more to your cord-cutting setup. The unique thing about this antenna is that it features Sure Grip technology, which allows it to stick to your wall without tape or extra hardware. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,390 customers. Find more below.

We also spotted another series of notable deals over at Best Buy. As part of its Deal of the Day, you’ll find a selection of HDTV antennas on sale from $13. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. One standout is the Insignia Outdoor High Gain Yagi Antenna at $19.99. That’s $30 off its going rate and one of the best we’ve seen. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the discounts right here.

And if building the ultimate cord-cutting setup is what you seek, then be sure to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience. Right now SiliconeDust’s HD HomeRun Connect Duo DVR is on sale for $60, down from its usual $80 price tag.

ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna features:

Get high-definition television reception with this ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna. Attach it to any flat surface without hardware, as its exclusive Sure Grip technology makes installation easy. This ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna is portable for use at home and on the road, and it picks up signals within a 50-mile range.

