This Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven is now only $95 shipped (Reg. $130+)

Amazon offers the Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven for $94.99 shipped. Also at Target. It goes for $135 at Abt. Amazon had been charging around $130 before dropping to the lowest price we’ve tracked there since late 2015. Features here include six cooking modes and double infrared heating, which means it can cook up to 40 percent faster than a conventional toaster oven. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

A 9-inch rectangular baking tray is included with the toaster oven. With your savings, pick up this 6-piece Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set for $19 so you’re prepared to make almost anything. It comes with two pizza pans, a cookie sheet, cooling rack, broil pan, and Fat-A-Way bake and broil pan.

Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven:

Double Infrared Heating: This 1300-Watt toaster oven features high-efficiency quartz and ceramic heating elements to produce temperatures of 250°F – 500°F to cook up to 40 percent faster than conventional toaster ovens, evenly toasting, baking, browning and reheating food to perfection

FlashXpress Instant Heating Technology: Push-button instant-on heat eliminates preheating for quicker cooking and time-saving convenience

Six Preset Cooking Modes: Six convenient illustrated auto cook menu options let you easily prepare your favorite foods with the touch of a button, including toast, waffles, rolls, pizza, hash browns and quick reheat

Bright Digital Timer: Control cooking times up to 25 minutes with simple up and down arrow touch buttons on the bright red digital timer

