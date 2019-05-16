GoPro Fusion captures 5.2K content and 18MP spherical images for $299 (Reg. $400)

B&H offers the GoPro Fusion 5.2K Action Camera for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 and typically is listed around $400 these days. This is also $1 less than our previous mention. GoPro Fusion captures 5.2K and 3K spherical video along with 18MP images. The outside rugged casing is rated for up to 16 feet of water. Includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help get your content creation started. If you’ve been considering taking your content creation to the next level, the GoPro Fusion is a great option at this price. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take your savings and pick up a few extra GoPro Fusion accessories. Amazon has mounts, extra batteries, and more to choose from. I recommend going with this starter kit, which includes everything needed to keep your camera safe. Having extra mounts on-hand is never a bad idea. I can tell you from personal experience, they tend to disappear over time as your GoPro gets more use.

GoPro Fusion features:

Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video

5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps

18MP Spherical Photos

Ruggedized Body, Waterproof to 16′

Control via Mobile App

Can Use Standard GoPro Mounts

Includes Flat and Curved Adhesive Mounts

Extendable Grip with Fold-Out Legs

