Get it all w/ DEWALT’s 20V MAX 9-Tool Combo Kit: $529 shipped (Reg. $669+)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Combo Kit (DCK940D2) for $529 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $140+ off the typical rate and is among the best offers we tracked. This set includes two batteries, a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, impact driver, oscillating tool, grinder, right angle drill, Bluetooth speaker, work light, and two contractor bags. With such a wide variety of tools, there’s not much left for you to be in need of. Having picked up several pieces of DEWALT gear over the years, I have become a huge fan and have had only positive experiences. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t quite need everything in the set above? Be sure to swing by our roundup of tools from yesterday to see if there’s a better fit there. Options start at $99, making it a much more affordable way to grow your toolset.

DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT 9-Tool Combo Kit (DCK940D2) is ideal for just about any application on the job site or at home. This kit features a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool, grinder, right angle drill, Bluetooth speaker and work light. The DCK940D2 is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind, so you can count on tools that are built to last.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!