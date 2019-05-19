Google Wifi is the #1 best-selling mesh system at Amazon, on sale for $230 (Reg. $259)

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $229.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has a list price of $299 but it currently sells for around $259 these days. We’ve seen it as low as $220 this year. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500-sq. feet of your home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Google Wifi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices

A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!