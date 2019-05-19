Google Wifi is the #1 best-selling mesh system at Amazon, on sale for $230 (Reg. $259)

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $229.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has a list price of $299 but it currently sells for around $259 these days. We’ve seen it as low as $220 this year. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500-sq. feet of your home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.
Google Wifi features:
- A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
- Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios
- A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage
- Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices
- A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during
